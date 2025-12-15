Scientists discover this ancient skeleton could belong to a previously unknown human ancestor

HQ

Scientists say Little Foot, one of the most complete early human fossils ever found, may represent an entirely new species of hominin, according to a study by Australian researchers.

Discovered in South Africa's Sterkfontein caves and unveiled in 2017, the 3.7-million-year-old skeleton has long been debated. Some experts classified it as Australopithecus africanus, while others argued it was Australopithecus prometheus.

The new study, published in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology, found that Little Foot does not match either species. Researchers identified key differences in the base of the skull, an area that rarely changes through evolution, suggesting it could belong to an unsampled, previously unknown human ancestor.

If confirmed, the finding could add an entirely new branch to the human family tree. The authors stopped short of formally naming a new species, saying that should be done by the team that excavated the fossil over two decades.