Science-fiction writer Ted Chiang has already dismissed the romanticised idea of AI in our lives: "Should you let Amazon make your decisions?"

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Ted Chiang is not only a well-known science-fiction writer, author of works such as 'The Story of Your Life' (which was later adapted for the cinema under the title 'Arrival') and the anthology 'Exhalation'; he is also one of the most insightful visionaries on the evolution of artificial intelligence and its implementation in today's society. As a visionary author, we had the honour and pleasure of chatting with him at length during Celsius 232 in an interview, the full version of which you can read here.

However, of all the topics we discussed with Chiang, perhaps the most important and revealing is whether the path we have taken in the evolution of artificial intelligence today remains the same as the one he outlined years ago in his work. His response was as revealing as it was damning:

"Throughout much of the history of science-fiction, the idea of thinking machines or artificial intelligence has been very common, and people have frequently revisited it. I think there have always been many interesting philosophical questions surrounding this topic. But what we have seen over the last five years or so, with the rise of generative AI, bears no resemblance to what was explored in science fiction. The questions that interested science fiction do not really apply to the situation we face now.

"Let me suggest a way of looking at it.

"Previously, science-fiction asked: 'Should you let a machine make your decisions?' I think this is an interesting philosophical question because the idea of a machine that makes decisions better than humans (or simply in a different way to humans) raises valid arguments both for and against trusting it. Nowadays, however, the question is more like: 'Should you let Amazon make your decisions?'

"I don't think that's an interesting philosophical question. I think the answer is clearly 'no, you shouldn't'. I don't think there's a good philosophical argument for letting Amazon make your decisions.

"What I mean is that generative AI (the software currently described as AI) is not a thinking machine. Essentially, it is a tool of corporate power. I don't think there is any good philosophical argument for simply surrendering to corporate power. It's in companies' interests to raise these questions about thinking machines and suggest that they might think better than you do.

"But that's not what we have right now. That's not the situation we're facing. Every time they talk about these ideas, it's nothing more than a smokescreen, because what they're interested in is increasing their power over people.

"So I think it's very important to be clear about the situation we're actually in. The situation we find ourselves in today is not the one that science fiction used to be interested in. The situation we're in is about resisting corporate power."