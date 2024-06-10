Sci-fi trucking sim Star Trucker takes to the stars on the 3rd of September

Loads of games were shown off last night at the PC Gaming Show. Demos were revealed as part of Steam Next Fest, anticipated games were given updates, and we got to lock in some release dates for upcoming titles, too.

Star Trucker - the trucking simulator which lets you ditch your regular, boring roads and take to the stars - is heading to PC and Xbox Series X/S this Autumn. Specifically, it'll launch on the 3rd of September.

There's also a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest, which runs through this entire week, so if you want to give Star Trucker a go before release, you can.