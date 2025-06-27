Schwarzenegger slams Terminator Salvation: A real low point

HQ

At 77 years old, Arnold Schwarzenegger has packed a lot into his long career - not least of all his role as the iconic T-800. But despite the Terminator franchise's many successes, there are parts of it he's not particularly proud of. And during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he didn't hold back when naming Terminator Salvation as the worst entry in the series.

"How do you make a Terminator movie without me? It makes no sense."

As many fans know, Salvation is the only film in the franchise where Arnold doesn't actually appear - at least not in person (though a digital version of him pops up briefly). But that absence was apparently enough for the movie to crash and burn. Despite grossing around $372 million worldwide, it still couldn't save Salvation from being seen as a flop. On top of that, it received scathing reviews.

