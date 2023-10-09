Schwarzenegger sees the younger generation as a bunch of feeble-minded fools

HQ

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not impressed with the younger generation that is expected to take over and thinks they are a bunch of weaklings. In aninterview on Howard Stern's show, Schwarzenegger talked about how he thinks young people need to be more challenged as they grow up, not protected and coddled.

"So many young kids today kind of shy away from that but you have to be attracted to that...What built this country? People that slept in? Is it people that were wimping out?..."

He went on to emphasise how everything is about hard work, and how you develop under pressure.

"It's all about hard work. That's why I say...work but work your ass off. There's no shortcut and you have to kind of put the work in...The human mind can only really grow through resistance. You can only strengthen your character, become a really strong person inside if you have resistance."

"If you fail, if you get up again and if you work hard...the more you struggle the further you're gonna go and the stronger you're gonna get."

Finally, Mr Schwarzenegger also said that it was strong men and women who built the United States, and that he did not understand how they were now raising a generation of weaklings.

"These were ballsy women and men that went out there...and struggled and they fought and they worked their butts off. That's what made this country great...Don't start creating a generation of wimps and weak people."

Do you think Arnold has a point in what he is saying?