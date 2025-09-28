Schwarzenegger: "I cannot believe that Comic-Con is in Spain, for me it's like coming home because Conan was my beginning"

HQ

Antonio Banderas surprised the whole audience at the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga by stepping on the Hall M's stage before 3,000 people to personally introduce an old friend of his. When the craziness of the fans settled, Schwarzenegger started talking by thanking the Spanish actor: "hopefully we'll make a movie together", he challenged Banderas.

"I cannot believe that Comic-Con is in Spain", Schwarzenegger continued. "So many movies have been done here, there's so much talent, it's the best place for it", he continued.

"For me this is like coming home because I was doing Conan The Barbarian right here [Almería, Cuenca...], this was the beginning of my international movie career, so I will never forget the beginning. From body-building, to films, to politics, back to filming, thank you because the only reason I'm here today is because of the fans. Hasta la vista, baby!"

But the "hasta la vista" was just a nod, and not a farewell, as it just kicked off the full Total Recall: An Arnold Schwarzenegger master class, where The Terminator and de la Iglesia discussed his whole career and other characters such as Conan and Dutch Schaefer.