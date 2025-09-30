Schwarzenegger flies to the Vatican to "terminate" fossil fuels

HQ

Just a few days ago, we caught up with Arnold Schwarzenegger at San Diego Comic-Con Malaga (which you can learn more about at the following link).

Today, we got the news that "The Terminator" landed in the Vatican to back Pope Leo's call for urgent action against fossil fuels, framing the fight against pollution as his latest battle.

"Every single one of (the) 1.4 billion Catholics can be a crusader for the environment and can help us terminate pollution," the bodybuilder, actor and former California governor said, referencing one of his blockbuster film roles, The Terminator.

"God has put us in this world to leave this world a better place than we inherited it," said Arnold, who is a Catholic. "I'm so excited that the Catholic Church and the Vatican are getting involved in this because we need their help. Climate change is not a distant scenario. We are already drowning. Our survival depends on urgent global solidarity."

