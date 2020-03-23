Schreier: Sony's dropping the ball, but Xbox isn't that far ahead

A lot of people have spoken out regarding PlayStation 5 since Sony's big reveal last week, wherein Mark Cerny explained some of the features offered by the console. Since then, a lot of notable people in the industry have offered their opinions on the new hardware, and one of them is Kotaku's Jason Schreier.

And he has both sweet and sour to offer, as he thinks Sony might have dropped the ball with this one, although he points out that, based on what he's heard from developers, the difference between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is not as significant as it can be made to look.

"What I'm hearing from people actually working on these things is that the Xbox is not significantly more powerful than the PlayStation, despite this teraflops number and that the teraflops — it might be a useful measure of comparison in some ways, but ultimately it's a theoretical max speed, and there are so many things that could come between where you are trying to get and what you are actually able to do, to the point where the GPU could have X number of flops that it can actually perform, but if the developer isn't able to actually access all of it for whatever reason, then it doesn't even matter, and there are so many other variables here that go into it."

He continues by adding that both consoles are looking like they'll be great pieces of hardware, but that he thinks Sony has lost the narrative to Microsoft, which could turn out to be a "fatal flaw" for the rest of the generation:

"The general consensus is that these things are both extremely powerful and both very similar in a lot of ways and both do different things in really cool ways. These are both extremely impressive pieces of technology. But because of the way Sony has actually presented this thing and marketed this thing, now the narrative is 'the Xbox is way more powerful than the PlayStation,' and I think that is such a — maybe fatal flaw on Sony's part for this console generation.

"Maybe it'll all be forgotten if the PS5 comes in cheaper, or it has a killer launch lineup, and maybe none of this will matter in November. Or maybe these consoles won't even be able to come out in November. But right now, it's such a dropping the ball after so many years of smart decisions on Sony's part."

What did you think of the PlayStation 5 reveal?