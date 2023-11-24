Schreier hints that there are still people at Saber developing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

HQ

The soap opera of Embracer's crisis and the future of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake seemed to have ended with the restructuring of the corporation, the removal of the trailer from YouTube and CEO Lars Wingefors' absolute silence on the subject. The KOTOR remake will never see the light of day, or maybe it will?

We wouldn't get our hopes up were it not for this latest glimmer of hope coming from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. The journalist posted on his Twitter feed that, while he can't say for sure that the game will ever be released, at least two people within the Saber Interactive studio (which was in charge of development along with Aspyr) have confirmed to him that they are still working on it.

Let's not kid ourselves, chances are we'll never play the game, unless Embracer is keeping an ace up its sleeve, even at its shareholder meetings. But that would be crazy, wouldn't it?