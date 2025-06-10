LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Splitgate 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      World news

      School shooting in Austria leaves at least 9 dead

      Former student opens fire in Graz, marking one of the country's darkest days.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The latest news on Austria. A gunman stormed a secondary school in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday, killing several people before being found dead, authorities confirmed. Police believe the attacker acted alone, while local reports suggest most victims were students.

      Chancellor Christian Stocker called the incident a "national tragedy," expressing profound grief. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as emergency services evacuated the school and secured the area. This is the worst school shooting in the country's modern history.

      School shooting in Austria leaves at least 9 dead
      Graz, Austria's second-largest city // Shutterstock

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsAustria


      Loading next content