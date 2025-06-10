School shooting in Austria leaves at least 9 dead

HQ

The latest news on Austria . A gunman stormed a secondary school in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday, killing several people before being found dead, authorities confirmed. Police believe the attacker acted alone, while local reports suggest most victims were students.



You might be interested: Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa in overnight drone attacks.



Chancellor Christian Stocker called the incident a "national tragedy," expressing profound grief. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as emergency services evacuated the school and secured the area. This is the worst school shooting in the country's modern history.