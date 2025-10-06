School collapse in Indonesia leaves at least 50 dead

HQ

We just got the news that rescue operations in East Java are nearing completion after the collapse of an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo left at least 50 dead and several still missing. Authorities say most of the victims were students trapped under heavy debris when the upper floors gave way. Crews have removed nearly all the rubble as they continue to search for the last missing individuals, with officials suspecting that construction work on higher levels weakened the structure's foundations. The incident marks Indonesia's deadliest disaster of the year, raising concerns over safety standards at thousands of similar institutions across the country.