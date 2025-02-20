Scholz defends Ukraine's sovereignty, stresses European Union membership path

HQ

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly rejected claims that Ukraine is to blame for the ongoing war, reiterating that Europe stands united in supporting the country's right to a democratic future.

During an interview with ARD, Scholz dismissed suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing that Ukraine's desire to join the European Union must be supported.

He also highlighted Europe's responsibility in helping Ukraine build a strong defense force while maintaining open avenues for EU membership. Scholz emphasized that Ukraine's sovereignty and democratic choices must not be obstructed in the face of external threats.

As discussions around a potential peace settlement continue, European leaders are grappling with how to respond to shifting dynamics in the United States' stance on the conflict. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.