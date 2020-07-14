Scholomance Academy is Hearthstone's next expansion

You're watching Advertisements

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Blizzard is still on track to release the second Year of the Phoenix expansion for Hearthstone, and it's called Scholomance Academy. The concept is essentially an older version of the academy that players explored in World of Warcraft, before it and its master, Kel'Thuzad, became corrupted.

The expansion will introduce 135 new cards, and for the first time in the game, it includes Dual-Class cards. That's right, classes will be sharing some cards with other classes in what sounds like a balancing nightmare. Being a magic school, Scholomance Academy will also present a new Spellburst mechanic that will be added to some minions and weapons. As you put a Spellburst card on the board, they will add an extra effect to the next spell you launch. Lastly, there's Studies, low-cost spells that allow you to discover a new spell, while also reducing that spell's mana cost.

Scholomance Academy will be releasing in August, but you can now pre-order two packs. There's the €79,99 bundle that includes 80 Scholomance Academy card packs, five bonus Scholomance Academy Golden Card Packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary card, the Kel'Thuzad Mage Hero, the Kel'Thuzad card back, and a Tavern Pass, which includes 4 Arena tickets. As a cheaper option, you can get the pre-purchase bundle for €49,99, granting you 55 Scholomance Academy packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary Card, and the Kel'Thuzad card back.

