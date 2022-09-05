Schofield on why humanity is the key to The Callisto Protocol's horror

HQ

When we attended the behind-closed-doors demonstration of The Callisto Protocol the other day in Germany, and telling by what we'd been seeing for the past few months, we were expecting other terms to depict its proposal. Right before showcasing a gameplay section extending what was shown at Opening Night Live, the devs at Striking Distance surprised us with the last of the five keywords that, according to them, define the most anticipated survival horror in recent times.

"Atmosphere, tension, brutality, helplessness and humanity", they listed during the presentation. Like a shopping list, we were ticking each one off as something obvious, but about the fifth bullet point we wanted to ask Glen Schofield, studio head and game director. Where is the humanity in The Callisto Protocol? The full answer reads like a horror design lesson right below.

"It means a few things. One is that there are other humans in the game, and you in some ways get connections between them and something happens. The humanity also is in the monsters. Right? If you look at the monsters, they all have faces, or they all have human parts. Even this one that just comes out of a pod, shoots at you this long 20-foot tentacle and grabs you by the shoulder (or by the face). But look what's grabbing you. It's two faces. There's another one that's crawling on the walls that's invisible, he's made up of four heads, and he opens up the four heads and that's his mouth.

I've always thought that the scariest thing to me was an insane human. So, when I watch a spider-monster movie it's not so scary, or something comes from a fish or whatever... But when I see Jason, when I see Mike Myers, when I see Scream, or Freddie Kruegger, or you know, any of those... Hellraiser! They come from a human, and I think "there's an intelligence there", and that intelligence is scary, especially when it's pure evil."

In the same interview, Schofield explained to Gamereactor how the 87 cameras in The Callisto Protocol help elevate cinematic action horror.