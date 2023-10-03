Scheduling issues may spell disaster for the Community movie

Six seasons and a movie became not only a running joke within Community as a show, but fans latched onto it when stars began to leave, hoping that they'd still be able to see the series come to a satisfying conclusion.

It does seem like we'll finally be getting our movie, but disaster may yet strike production, as Dan Harmon and co-writer Andrew Guest told The Hollywood Reporter. "The thing that's going to matter most to me as an audience member or to anybody who loved that show is seeing those people see each other," Harmon says, describing how important it was to get the gang back together. "And they still love each other, and it's not going to feel the same if you're shooting them separately at different months in different locations."

Donald Glover seemed to have the busiest schedule of all, so Harmon planned to film the movie in Atlanta. This was before the strikes occurred, though. Now, Harmon is worried that they won't be able to get everyone together again, as productions are likely soon going to start back up again.

"By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone's schedule is going to once again align?"

Harmon also worries about pleasing the fans, who have huge expectations, but that'll only be possible if everyone can get together to film the movie anyway.

Are you excited for the Community movie?