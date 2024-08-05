Scenes from The Last of Us season 2 shown in trailer

HQ

The first footage we saw from The Last of Us was at the end of a trailer that revealed some of the shows that were coming to HBO Max in 2022 and 2023, so it's rather fitting that the second season of the record-breaking series follows the same path.

Warner Bros. has given us a trailer that highlights a handful of highly anticipated shows coming to Max this fall and early 2025, and it shows us our first glimpses of The Last of Us season 2. It's not much, but even these few seconds confirm that we won't just see stuff from The Last of Us: Part II, as the second season will follow in the footsteps of the first by taking us to new areas and let us spend more time with certain characters than the game does.