Scavengers will no longer be coming to consoles

It has been revealed that the studio behind Scavengers, Midwinter Entertainment, has been sold to the Dead by Daylight creator Behaviour Interactive. As Eurogamer reports, this sale has seen Midwinter leaving the banner of Improbable, and because of this, the team is being put to work on a fresh project other than Scavengers.

What does this mean for Scavengers you ask? Well, the PC version will remain active for the time being, thanks to a smaller internal team, but the game will not be coming to console going forward, despite the fact that it is currently undergoing closed alpha tests on the platforms.

"Behaviour was not just looking for any studio, but the right studio. Chemistry was essential and our similar values, cultures and our commitment to creating games that push boundaries and defy expectations make Midwinter a perfect fit," said Rémi Racine, Behaviour Interactive's president and executive producer.

In the announcement press release, it is stated that the acquisition of Midwinter will become official on June 2, 2022.