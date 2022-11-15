Scavengers to shut down next month

HQ

Scavengers has been struggling for some time. The game has been facing a declining playerbase and despite developer Midwinter Entertainment's best efforts, it just can't reinvigorate player population, which is why it's not exactly a massive surprise to hear that next month Scavengers will no longer exist.

As noted in a blog post on the game's website, we're told that on December 16, 2022, Scavengers will be closing down for good, meaning the developer will be moving on and focussing its efforts elsewhere.

"We have made the difficult decision to shut the game down on December 16, 2022. The last few months have seen a decline in the playerbase, and whilst we explored many options to reinvigorate server population while the game is in early access, it became clear that it was unsustainable to continue development and live service."

Midwinter has said that it will soon be updating fans on what it will be working on next in Scavengers' place, but that won't be revealed for a little while.