Scavengers

Scavengers to get a current-gen console release

The news was revealed within an all-new gameplay trailer for the free-to-play shooter.

Midwinter just released a new gameplay trailer for Scavengers, the free-to-play shooter that was revealed during the 2018 Game Awards. We got to see more of the game, which is always pleasant, but we more importantly learned that it was also coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If you are interested in the game, please note that you can be a part of the playtests that will be held on PC on September 18-20 by signing up on its official website. Scavengers' early access is currently set to start in early 2021.

Scavengers

