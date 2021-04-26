Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Scavengers

Scavengers to enter Early Access on PC on April 28 via limited-time Twitch Drops event

Further Early Access plans will follow after.

Midwinter Entertainment has announced that its upcoming strategic battleground shooter Scavengers will be entering Early Access on PC on April 28, via a limited-time Twitch Drops event.

New players will be able to get hands-on with the title developed by former Halo, Battlefield, and Battlefront veterans by creating an Improbable game account and linking it to their Twitch account, before then watching 30 minutes of any Scavengers stream. Those who complete all of these steps will be granted an Early Access code via an email to begin playing.

"Kicking-off our Early Access with Twitch will give new fans a way to learn about Scavengers from the community," says Josh Holmes, CEO and co-founder of Midwinter Entertainment. "Going 'always-on' with Early Access means we can significantly expand our ability to tune the game, implement new systems, and take in more feedback from all of our players. This is a major milestone ahead of our full launch later this year."

The limited-time Twitch Drops event will begin at 8am BST / 9am CEST on April 28, and will mark the first stage of Early Access, with further plans to expand Early Access set to be announced after.

If you're interested in seeing what we had to say about Scavengers when we previewed the game a few months ago, be sure to check out our preview over here.

Scavengers

