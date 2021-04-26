Scavengers to enter Early Access on PC on April 28 via limited-time Twitch Drops event

You're watching Advertisements

Midwinter Entertainment has announced that its upcoming strategic battleground shooter Scavengers will be entering Early Access on PC on April 28, via a limited-time Twitch Drops event.

New players will be able to get hands-on with the title developed by former Halo, Battlefield, and Battlefront veterans by creating an Improbable game account and linking it to their Twitch account, before then watching 30 minutes of any Scavengers stream. Those who complete all of these steps will be granted an Early Access code via an email to begin playing.

"Kicking-off our Early Access with Twitch will give new fans a way to learn about Scavengers from the community," says Josh Holmes, CEO and co-founder of Midwinter Entertainment. "Going 'always-on' with Early Access means we can significantly expand our ability to tune the game, implement new systems, and take in more feedback from all of our players. This is a major milestone ahead of our full launch later this year."

The limited-time Twitch Drops event will begin at 8am BST / 9am CEST on April 28, and will mark the first stage of Early Access, with further plans to expand Early Access set to be announced after.

