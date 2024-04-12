Scary Movie is getting the reboot treatment

HQ

The kind of insane comedies that just kept churning out jokes at a machine gun pace and were happy to break the fourth wall have slowly disappeared over the last 20 years. In the 80s this category was hugely popular with movies like Airplane and The Naked Gun, and in the 90s we could enjoy Hot Shots.

Another film series in this category is the Scary Movie franchise, which mainly parodied horror films of various kinds. The first movie was released in 2000 but after Scary Move 4 in 2006 it died out, except for a lackluster attempt to revive it with Scary Move 5 in 2013.

But as you know, recycling is the name of the game in Hollywood these days, and of course Scary Movie shouldn't be left out, so it's reboot time.

Paramount and Miramax are behind this still untitled Scary Movie, with Neal H. Moritz (Fast and Furious) confirmed as producer. We don't have any more details, but given how much good horror has been released in the last ten years, there should be no difficulty in finding movies and games to spoof.

What are your memories of the Scary Movie series and is there any horror in particular that you hope the movie will make fun of?

Image: Scary Movie 5

Thanks ComicBook.com