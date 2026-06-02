Scary Movie is "back to cancel the Cancel Culture" with a final trailer

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There are only a few days left until Scary Movie makes its comeback with a sixth installment, simply titled Scary Movie, whose tagline promises that the gang is "back to cancel the Cancel Culture." Now, a final trailer has been released, offering a sneak peek at what awaits moviegoers on June 5 - and it really feels like a trip back in time.

Nothing seems sacred, and the team tackles even the latest horror trends with surgical precision; and considering the resurgence the horror genre has seen over the past five to ten years, there's certainly no shortage of material to poke fun at. Check out the final trailer below.