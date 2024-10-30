Scary Movie 6 reunites the Wayans brothers after nearly 20 years

It has been 18 years since all three Wayans brothers were working together on a project, but following almost two decades away, they're back and ready to tackle the horror genre again with Scary Movie 6.

This news comes via Deadline, which announced that the comedy that parodies horror movie trends will be heading into production next year for a theatrical release distributed by Paramount and Miramax.

Speaking on the reunion, the Wayans brothers had the following to say: "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theatres, where they belong. It's a double reunion."

The Scary Movie franchise started back in 2000 and has made hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office along its run. Let's hope the reunion can deliver some more great spoof comedy moments.