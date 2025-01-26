Scary Movie 6 coming to theatres in summer 2026

Next year, there will be plenty of horror parodies when the sixth instalment of the Scary Movie franchise premieres. The Wayans brothers themselves recently announced in a post on Instagram that the theatrical release is set for June 12th, with a script written by the three Wayans brothers who were behind the first two films, as they reunite for this particular movie. It's been twelve years since the fifth instalment saw the light of day, so there are of course plenty of movies to enjoy. However, there are still many details to be revealed about this new movie, so stay tuned to our website for the latest updates.

Are you excited about Scary Movie 6?