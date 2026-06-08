Scary Movie 6

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Right, let's start with a bit of background. First of all: believe it or not, I have basically no connection whatsoever to the Scary Movie franchise. I've never, not even when I was a pubescent teenager and the first film was released, found them funny. But I did watch Ghettoblaster (or Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, as the original title goes) when I was 10 or 11. There were scenes in it that were funny, even though at that age I hadn't seen even half of the films it was parodying.

Anyway, having said that, my expectations for the new Scary Movie were already low from the start, but (because there's always a but) I still felt a tiny, microscopic glimmer of hope. In my naïve mind, there was a thought that surely you wouldn't dig up and reboot a franchise 26 years after the first film was released unless you actually had a good idea, or learnt something along the way? I was going to write something about "matured", but I'll refrain.

Anyway. The plot, for those who care:

"26 years after escaping Ghostface, the original 'Four' are once again the killer's target, and no horror film series is safe. Marlon Wayans ("Shorty"), Shawn Wayans ("Ray"), Anna Faris ("Cindy"), and Regina Hall ("Brenda") reunite alongside returning favourites and new faces, to hack their way through reboots, remakes, reboots of remakes, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, arthouse horror, origin stories, everything considered iconic, and every single 'final chapter' that really isn't the last.

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"Nothing is sacred. No narrative device is safe. All boundaries are crossed. The Wayans brothers are back to cancel cancel culture."

Ghostface takes the subway.

Let's hone in on that. "Nothing is sacred. All boundaries are crossed." Really? Well, quite a few are, to be honest...

It doesn't even feel like they're trying, actually. For example, there's a character who plays on gender dysphoria and transphobia that could have been made both provocative and funny. Unfortunately, the screenwriters lack the finesse or comic touch required to make this a reality. The same applies, sadly, to the rest of the film and each attempt at humour. Jokes about racial prejudice are piled on, and it's exactly the same there, as it could have been both effective and funny, but it's completely wasted.

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Do I sound like the world's driest, most humourless bastard as I write this review? I actually do like comedy, but I expect a degree of quality. I even like the idea of parodies, even if there are few that really pull it off correctly. Here, I cracked a smile on two occasions throughout the entire film... The first time was in the opening where Teyana Taylor (playing herself) is attacked by Ghostface in an alley in New York. She lets out a scream and the street is swarming with gangsters who come running, jump out of cars, are lowered by ropes from a helicopter, and finally a latecomer turns up on an electric scooter. That's when I actually cracked a smile.

Things are getting out of hand, but not in a good way.

I'm not expecting any comic brilliance, quite the opposite in fact. I'm expecting adolescent comedy that plays on racism, sex, and toilet humour. That's fine, especially when you have a whole host of brilliant horror films to parody, such as Get Out, Sinners, M3GAN, and Terrifier, to name but a few. To assemble a whole team of people consisting of screenwriters, directors, producers, and actors and manage to create a 90-minute comedy that barely even elicits a laugh is fascinating in itself. Add to that the fact that much of the humour lies in the actors pulling faces or making silly voices. There are very few actors who can pull off humour like that, and Marlon Wayans and co. are not among them.

Sure, I can be a fussy viewer but I do love guilty pleasures, including silly films, films that are so bad they're good. That's somewhere I'd have liked Scary Movie to end up because the basic premise is so simple and you could make something bloody funny out of it. It's childish, but in the wrong way, loud, but more embarrassing than anything else, and you almost feel ashamed on behalf of the cast and almost want to raise money for shovels to help them bury their respective careers. That bad? Yes, that's how bad it is. What we get is a comedy that isn't actually funny at all.

But you know what? I have two positive things to say about Scary Movie. The first is that it ends. The second is that it embraces the critics' scathing reviews on updated covers. Sadly, that's endlessly more entertaining than the content itself. Please, do yourself a favour and spend your time watching something else that's actually funny.