news
Scars Above
Scars Above unveils new trailer and announces 2023 release on consoles as well

There will be PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series versions as well as PC for this alien world investigative adventure.

Third-person action shooter Scars Above unveiled a new trailer at the recent Opening Night Live and announced that in addition to PC, Mad Head Studio's title will also launch on the 8th and 9th generation consoles in early 2023.

We already knew some details of the title from Prime Matter's event a year ago, and now we've been able to see a bit more of its gameplay and story. In Scars Above we play as Dr. Kate Ward, a member of SCAR (Sentient Contact Assessment and Response team) who must survive in a strange and hostile unknown environment.

Fight, investigate, uncover the secrets of the strange alien structure called "the Metahedron" and live to tell the tale.

You can check out the trailer for Scars Above below.

Scars AboveScars Above

