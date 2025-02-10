Scarlett Johansson's odds of survival aren't looking good in the new Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer

HQ

As we expected, Jurassic World: Rebirth got another trailer at yesterday's Super Bowl, and we got yet more information about the movie, including some more impressive shots of CGI dinosaurs trying to snack on our cast.

As our protagonists head to the birthplace of Jurassic Park, where research on bringing dinosaurs back to life was done, it seems they find that only the scariest massive lizards are waiting to make them their dinner.

Hoping to find a life-saving medicine for humanity, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey soon realise they'll be lucky if they can leave this island alive, as alongside Spinosaurus, raptors, and more, there's also a huge, Xenomorph-like dinosaur to look out for.

Jurassic World: Rebirth premieres on the 2nd of July.