Scarlett Johansson on Tower of Terror film: "It's a hard nut to crack"

Disney has been known to make movies out of some of its famed theme park attractions, to varying degrees of success. While Haunted Mansion ended up being a tad wavy, Pirates of the Caribbean is a massive box office success and a firm example that theme park ride adaptations can work. It's because of this that a film based on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride isn't actually a mad idea, even if it is proving to be a bit of a headache to create.

Speaking about how work on the long-announced movie is going, lead star Scarlett Johansson has mentioned that the lack of lore is making it a challenge to create a clear and coherent idea. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Johansson explained:

"It's a hard nut to crack. Harder than you think, because the ride itself, there's some lore to it, but it's... I don't want to say thin, but it is, kind of!"

She continues: "That's part of the mystery of the ride. It's been a fun project to work on, because it's a blue sky project. It has also proved to be a hard nut to crack. But, we'll crack the case of it. It's taking shape!"

There is no date set on when the Tower of Terror film might arrive, if it ever arrives, but clearly there is still hope that the film gets made.