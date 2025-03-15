Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow's status: "Natasha is dead"

With the Multiverse in full swing, anything can really happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and still make sense to some degree. So, despite the fact that Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow gave her life during Avengers: Endgame, many still hope that she will one day return and reprise one of her most famous roles. However, Johansson doesn't see this as a future idea whatsoever.

Speaking with InStyle, Johansson stated the following: "Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay? They just don't want to believe it. They're like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We're going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

The interesting part about this statement is that Johansson specifically suggests that her version of Natasha Romanoff is dead, so could we one day someone else inherit the Black Widow name, in the same way that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson became Captain America? Perhaps another person who went through the Red Room training...? What do you think?