Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations for a role in The Batman - Part II

The Batman - Part II has had a rocky journey following the success of the first film. Initially, it was supposed to be released in the fall of 2025, which was later postponed to the fall of 2026, and then again to October 2027.

As we previously reported, filming is set to begin spring next year, so it seems that they will actually be able to stick to the release date this time around. And now there are signs that work is in full swing. Deadline reports that former Marvel heroine Scarlet "Black Widow" Johansson is in final negotiations for a yet-to-be-revealed role in The Batman - Part II.

We can only speculate about who she will play. There are several possible iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Talia al Ghul, and Lady Shiva - or more down-to-earth characters such as Barbara Gordon or Vicki Vale. However, we note that many in the comments sections on social media are hoping for Andrea Beaumont - which would undoubtedly be exciting.

What do you think about Scarlett Johansson in The Batman - Part II, and what role do you hope she will play?