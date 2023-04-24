Scarlett Johansson is done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

With the Multiverse now being cracked open, there is potential for Marvel Cinematic Universe characters to return despite meeting 'conclusions' elsewhere. While Chris Evans has formerly talked about potentially coming back as Steve Rodgers if there is a very good and fitting opportunity to do so, Scarlett Johansson is in a different mindset when it comes to Black Widow.

Speaking on Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Podcast, the actress was asked if she'd ever return to the MCU, to which she succinctly put it:

"I'm done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

While Widow's time is up, does this also reflect the future of Pepper Potts? Paltrow had a thought to add about her role in the MCU and if she'd return.

"I think so. I mean, I didn't die so they can always ask me."

Would you like to see Pepper Potts make a return to the MCU?