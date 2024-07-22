Scarlett Johansson holds no grudge against Disney after lawsuit

Three years have passed since the premiere of Black Widow and the disagreement between Scarlett Johansson and Disney. This was after Disney launched the film on the Disney+ streaming service soon after its theatrical release. This resulted in a drop in box office receipts and a breach of Johansson's contract, which stated that the film would be shown exclusively in cinemas. After the actor sued Disney, the doors were closed and it is reported that Johansson walked away with $40 million. When The New York Times asks the actor if she still harbours a grudge against Disney, she replies that this is not the case.

"I don't hold a grudge. I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time. It just felt very unprofessional to me, the entire ordeal. And honestly, I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, 'You have to act.'"