Scarlett Johansson has become the highest-grossing actor of all-time at the box office

It's not exactly a massive surprise at all that the highest-grossing actors of all-time at the box office are Marvel Cinematic Universe current stars or alumni. After all, the theatrical universe is the most successful cinematic franchise by a long, long margin. But what might surprise you is who among this group is actually the most successful individual of the bunch.

For a long while, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr. tussled for top of this list, but now, following an immense opening weekend from Jurassic World: Rebirth, Scarlett Johansson has overtaken her former Avengers teammates to top the list.

According to The Numbers, Johansson has helped generate a staggering $14.614 billion at the box office, with the Marvel films being the primary contributor to this figure. This is now ahead of Jackson's $14.605 billion and Downey Jr.'s $14.315 billion. For a stint, Zoe Saldana was the leading lady at the all-time box office, with $14.233 to her name, but Johansson has since surpassed that.

Granted, this will likely be a short-term record as later this year Saldana is expected to top the list when Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives and no doubt becomes at least a billion dollar earner. After this, Downey Jr. will have his say once more when Avengers: Doomsday debuts in late 2026.