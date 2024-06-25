Scarlett Johansson confirms she's starring in the new Jurassic World movie

It was rumoured that Scarlett Johansson would star in the upcoming Jurassic World movie, but now we have official confirmation from the actress herself. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Johansson said the following about the movie:

"The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome."

It seems Johansson is a long-time fan of the franchise, and has been trying to get to work on it since the revival with Jurassic World. "I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even, I'm pinching myself," she said. "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it."

The next Jurassic World film is set to arrive in 2025.