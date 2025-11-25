Scarlett Johansson confirmed to star in her first horror film

HQ

Although Scarlett Johansson is a multi-award-winning actress who has won both a BAFTA and a Tony and has also been nominated for two Oscars, she has never shied away from mixing more serious productions with more commercial and nerdy movies.

We've seen her in Ghost in the Shell, the MCU, and most recently in Jurassic Park - and now it looks like a horror film is next. Deadline reports that this will be her first film in the genre ever, and apparently it will be a completely new story in The Exorcist universe, though unrelated to previous projects.

The screenwriter and director is horror master Mike Flanagan, who previously made The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, among others, and he has this to say about it:

"Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film."

The involvement of both Flanagan and Johansson clearly indicates big ambitions with a substantial budget, and we look forward to finding out more in the future.