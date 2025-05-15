Scarlett Johansson believes Avengers: Endgame should have been nominated for Best Picture

HQ

It appears Scarlett Johansson isn't too happy with the Oscars snubbing Marvel pictures. Specifically, she holds firm that the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame should have received a nomination for Best Picture.

"How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?" Johansson asked in an interview with Vanity Fair. "It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film — and also, it's one of the most successful films of all time."

Endgame was nominated for an Oscar, but it was for visual effects. Endgame was particularly notable for Johansson as it featured the death of her Marvel hero Black Widow. When asked about returning, Johansson said the following:

"It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play. I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don't want to mess with that. For fans, too — it's important for them."

The Oscars have never been too kind to blockbusters. Superhero films in particular have often been left to make-up and effects categories, with few actors, directors, and more winning awards for them. Perhaps, that could change, but as Marvel struggles to maintain its overall quality since Endgame, it might have bigger fish to fry right now.