Scarlett Johansson becomes English in My Mother's Wedding

July is going to be a big one for Scarlett Johansson, as after departing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has found a new major franchise to attach herself to in the form of the Jurassic World series. The next big flick, Rebirth, debuts soon, but beyond that we also know of another film that Johansson will be appearing in.

It's known as My Mother's Wedding, and it's an emotional drama that follows three sisters who must gather and get over their trivialities all during the... Well... wedding of their mother. Johansson stars alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham here, with Kristin Scott Thomas appearing as the titular mother, and as all of these are either English or British-raised actresses, Johansson contends with them by delivering a wavy English accent of her own.

As for the premiere date for My Mother's Wedding, this is set for August 8, and as for the actual plot, you can see that below.

"In this heartfelt and funny story, three sisters (Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham) return to their childhood home for a momentous occasion: the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother (Kristin Scott Thomas). Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate the new marriage, but mother and daughters alike are forced to revisit the past and confront the future, all with help from a colorful group of unexpected wedding guests."