Scarlett Johansson and Disney are no longer at each other's throats

A few months ago, it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson (the actress known for portraying Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) was suing Disney for its decision to release the Black Widow standalone movie on Disney+'s Premier Access service very soon after its theatrical release. The issue with this decision for the actress was that she was expected to be getting a percentage of the box office sales as payment for appearing in the movie, and due to the simultaneous release, Johansson believed that Disney+ affected the sales and how much she would be paid.

It was alleged that the Disney+ release cost Johansson $50 million, begging the question of if lawsuits alike this would become a common occurrence in the industry, especially with streamers continuing to grow and cinemas continuing to recover from the pandemic. But, it seems like this has been put to bed, as the pair have worked things out.

As reported by the BBC, content chairman for Disney Studios, Alan Bergman has issued a statement saying, "I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's Tower of Terror."

In response to this, Johansson replied, "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team."

As for the exact details of the deal that the pair have come to, that remains undisclosed at the moment.