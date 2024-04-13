Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in the Apple and Sony produced Fly Me to the Moon

The movie Fly Me to the Moon has had a bit of a nightmare when it comes to its creation. It was originally expected to star long-time friends and Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson with Jason Bateman tapped as the director, but then Bateman left due to creative differences and due to the process of lining up a replacement director taking longer than expected, Evans had to drop out too. This ultimately meant that Channing Tatum got to step in and take over Evans' role while Greg Berlanti got to sit behind the director's chair instead of Bateman.

But anyway, with all of this in mind, Fly Me to the Moon managed to get made, and it's now getting ready to actually debut. The film will follow a marketing exec (Johansson) and a launch director (Tatum) hired by NASA to create a fake moon landing during the space race in case the real mission failed. The movie was once dubbed Project Artemis, but now has revealed its proper title as it looks ahead to its premiere in July.

With Fly Me to the Moon coming out on July 12 (and eventually on Apple TV+ most likely due to Apple co-producing it with Sony Pictures), you can see the trailer for the flick below, alongside its synopsis.

Synopsis: "Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star as a 1960s ad shark and a by-the-book launch director on a mission set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic moon landing."