Scarlet Witch won't be returning in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars

HQ

It appears that we won't be getting a Scarlet Witch return or cameo in the upcoming Avengers movies. Despite her character appearing to perish at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen has said in the past she'd be up for a return to the role.

That return just isn't right now. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen denied her involvement in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, saying she has returned to the US to film a TV show pilot for FX, while the Marvel shoots are taking place in London.

"I didn't realize this until about six years ago, but because Marvel and its influence takes up so much physical time and space in the world, it's really important for me to make choices outside of Marvel that reflect my own taste," Olsen said. "Your taste does create the artist that you are, and that wasn't something I was thinking about when I first started working. So the opportunity to return to films like [The Assessment] is a reflection of the people I want to work with and my own personal taste."

Considering how fond fans are of Olsen's performance as Scarlet Witch, they'll wait to see her return but it strikes one cameo from the incredibly long list of potential appearances that may or may not take place in the upcoming Avengers films.