Scarlet Witch is dead, long live the queen of chaos

Although with an entire Multiverse at Marvel's disposal, she will no doubt find a way to return.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch dropped a mountain on herself, leaving many to wonder whether the force would be enough to actually be the final nail in her coffin. It turns out, it was.

As noticed by FandomWire in The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline book, it's specifically mentioned that in the autumn of 2024 the 616 version of Wanda (the evil one) destroys Wundagore by dropping it upon herself, while 838-Wanda assures her boys will be loved, "ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse."

So, long story short, the main Earth's version of Wanda, the one that fought Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, is dead and done. But, there are still other Wandas out there, so no doubt Marvel will find a way to bring back Elizabeth Olsen to the MCU.

