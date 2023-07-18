Scarlet Deer Inn looks like a darker, platforming Pentiment

If, like me, you're always longing for a good, stylised medieval adventure, then Scarlet Deer Inn might be the game to keep your eye on. From Attu Games comes this sidescrolling platformer inspired by Slavic folklore.

As well as exploring our quaint village, there's also a dungeon underneath we'll have to navigate if we want to survive. Considering it's all given a gorgeous embroidered look, though, it's hard not to want to stick around in this world even if it is full of monsters.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think. Scarlet Deer Inn doesn't have a release window yet, but will be coming to Switch, PC, Linux and Mac when it launches.