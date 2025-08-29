Scarface reboot confirmed with Danny Ramirez in the lead

So, it's happening again. Say hello to my little reboot! Yes, Scarface is being reimagined for a modern audience, and actor Danny Ramirez is stepping into the role of the iconic gangster kingpin. The project is being developed with producer Tom Culliver, and the aim isn't to lazily redo De Palma's classic, but to create something closer to Trail's original 1930 novel.

Speaking to Deadline, Culliver explained:

"We're not going to engage on something if we don't have a totally unique, fresh way into it. You don't want to do stuff where you're just remaking stuff for remakes' sake. We're not going to do this cravenly; we have something to say with the material. There's been too much of that in the last 20 years to just go around making remakes because you can latch onto some audience built into the IP. You've got to have a new story to tell within it."

In other words, this is not meant to be just another hollow remake. For Ramirez, the role is nothing short of a dream project. After appearing in Top Gun: Maverick and Captain America: Brave New World, he says he's ready to step into the spotlight as a leading man. The role also gives him the opportunity to honour both his Colombian and Mexican heritage.

The story of Scarface has already been adapted twice: first in Howard Hawks' Scarface - The Shame of the Nation (1932), and later in De Palma's 1983 cult classic starring Al Pacino.

The big question now is: do we really need a third version of Scarface? Or are you curious to see Ramirez make the role his own?