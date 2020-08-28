Scare yourself senseless with our Little Hope gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

Horror fans will no doubt be waiting with bated breath for the launch of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, the second game in the horror series from genre masters Supermassive Games.

Ahead of time, the studio and publisher Bandai Namco were kind enough to send us early access to the new demo for the game, and we've captured two gameplay clips that show you an extended slice of gameplay, with our attempts at both the Theatrical and Curators versions of the game available for your viewing pleasure.

Little Hope, which is a spooky story set in North America that explores different time periods and is based on witch trials of yesteryear, is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 30.