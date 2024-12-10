Scandal in Premier League: a referee has been fired after pejorative comments towards Jürgen Klopp

HQ

David Coote, a referee popular in English football, has been fired by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after a series of controversies, but more prominently a viral video of him talking despectively about Liverpool's former manager Jürgen Klopp.

The video surfaced a month ago, but was apparently shot in 2020, after a Liverpool-Burnley match that ended 1-1. On the video, which was widely spread online and enraged Liverpool fans, the referee was talking to another man, saying "Liverpool were shit" and Klopp being "a f*cking c*nt". "He accused me of lying. I've got no interest in speaking to someone who is f*cking arrogant, so I do my best not to speak to him".

Coole was immediately suspended by Premier League while the PGMOL, the referee association, conducted a "thorough investigation into David Coote's conduct" that lasted a month.

After the video went viral, and perhaps unrelated to PGMOL's decision, The Sun published photos that appear to show Coote sniffing cocaine during the UEFA Euro Cup where he worked as VAR. Separate reports appear to show he had discussed issuing a yellow card before a Championship (English second division) in 2019.

With his impartially put in doubt, the verdict is that Coote's actions "were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable", and he has been fired with immediate effect.

Coote has the right to appeal the decision that closes the doors on most English professional football, after working in 112 Premier League games since 2018 and being the video assistant referee (VAR) for 64 Premier League games.

However, the PGMOL also adds in the statement that "Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare", perhaps referring to the mental health issues Coote has been dealing lately and other personal and family health concerns, as reported by FootBoom.