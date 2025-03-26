Scandal in Northern Irish football after a goalkeeper seemingly pushes a ball boy to the ground

HQ

A controversy arose on Northern Irish football, when a video went viral showing Jack McIntyre, Carrick Rangers' goalkeeper, pushing a ball boy to the ground, in a football game in Belfast. In response, the club, which competes in the NIFL Premiership, first division in Northern Ireland, published a statement saying that they apologised for any distress caused, and took a surprising decision to mitigate the damage: a donation to the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, as reported by BBC.

They said they would contact with the ball tender and their family, and said that internal disciplinary actions would remain confidential in accordance with employment good practice. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched an investigation, after receiving reprot of an assault at a football match.

The referee did not see the action, but fans of rival club Cliftonville, who won Carrick Rangers 3-0, saw it and booed McIntyre. The investigation will look now if McIntyre did indeed touched the ballboy with his hands pushing him, as it seems to happen on the video. McIntyre didn't publicly speak about the incident, but was included in the club's statemenet.