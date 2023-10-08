Scammers are using ChatGPT to catfish singles

HQ

With AI starting to creep more and more into our daily lives, it's unsurprising that scammers have now started to take advantage.

Avast has reported that scammers have been using AI chatbots to chat with victims and produce authentic looking conversations. Fake profiles on dating platforms are, of course, nothing new, but the new technology has made it even more difficult to tell whether you're speaking to a real person.

The apps said to have been impacted by this new scam include Ashley Madison, Badoo, Bumble, Craigslist, DuyenSo, Facebook Dating, likeyou.vn, MeetMe, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Tagged, Tinder , and Zoosk.

Thanks, TechRadar.