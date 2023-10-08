Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scammers are using ChatGPT to catfish singles

The list of apps known to be impacted include Bumble, Facebook Dating, and Tinder.

With AI starting to creep more and more into our daily lives, it's unsurprising that scammers have now started to take advantage.

Avast has reported that scammers have been using AI chatbots to chat with victims and produce authentic looking conversations. Fake profiles on dating platforms are, of course, nothing new, but the new technology has made it even more difficult to tell whether you're speaking to a real person.

The apps said to have been impacted by this new scam include Ashley Madison, Badoo, Bumble, Craigslist, DuyenSo, Facebook Dating, likeyou.vn, MeetMe, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Tagged, Tinder , and Zoosk.

Thanks, TechRadar.

