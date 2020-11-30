Scalping problem now affects Xbox Series X as well

You're watching Advertisements

The gaming world has been angry ever since the next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X were released. The problem has been scalpers. These people hoard a bunch of consoles, and then sell them for outrageous prices on eBay for example. For some, this is a real business, like Gamereactor has previously reported.

This scalping problem has mostly been a problem in getting a PlayStation 5, but according to VGC, it also affects Xbox Series X.

CrepChiefNotify has reported in recent weeks, that they had "secured" 3500 PlayStation 5 consoles to resell for profit. Now they have made it clear, that they have been able to secure over 1000 Xbox Series X consoles from "a very well known online retailer".

In other words, getting a next-gen console at a fair price might be hard in these upcoming months. Just be patient, and go through your backlog of games while waiting.

It should be noted, that scalping is not illegal. It may not be moral, but it's not illegal either.