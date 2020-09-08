Scalpers try to capitalise on Super Mario 3D All-Stars' limited run

You're watching Advertisements

Just last week, Nintendo dropped a metaphorical bomb on the gaming world. A collection called Super Mario 3D All-Stars is coming out on the Nintendo Switch on September 18. One package includes remastered versions of Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64), Super Mario Sunshine (GameCube) and Super Mario Galaxy (Wii).

But there was one major catch: the collection will only be available until March 31, 2021, and then it's gone, both physically AND digitally. In some people's eyes, this makes the collection a "limited" edition, and it has already scalpers running wild on eBay.

According to Nintendo Life, many retailers have already sold their pre-orders in North America. At the same time eBay is selling many of these pre-ordered copies at a higher prize.

Since the game will be available until the end of March next year, there is a good chance that everyone who wants to buy the game, will be able to do so by paying a regular price in a regular store, but that hasn't stopped people from trying to exploit the situation.

Have you already pre-ordered Super Mario 3D All-Stars? Leave your comments below.