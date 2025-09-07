Scalpers strike again: PS5 Pro Ghost of Yotei covers gone in seconds

HQ

Scalpers - the scourge of the universe - have once again struck and ruined a limited release. Sadly, this is something many of us have grown accustomed to. And not just in gaming and consoles, but across countless other markets too. It's nothing new, and ever since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, fans have repeatedly seen limited products disappear in seconds, only to reappear on eBay at outrageous prices. The latest casualty: the Ghost of Yotei-themed PS5 Pro plates.

These special edition covers, sold exclusively through Sony's own store for $65, barely appeared online before they were gone again. Within just a minute the stock was wiped out - and soon enough, listings started flooding eBay for between $230 and $500. In short, about the same as a PlayStation 5 cost at launch.

On Reddit, threads quickly filled with frustrated and defeated posts. One user admitted they had completely stopped trying, claiming "you can't buy anything from Sony's site without bots or divine intervention." Others agreed, pointing out that scalpers (as always) are ruining the experience for genuine players.

This issue is hardly unique to Sony. Earlier this year Nvidia faced the exact same problem with the launch of its RTX 50 series. Games Workshop and Warhammer 40,000 fans have also been hit hard by the same scalper culture. Frustration is mounting worldwide, and fans are calling for change.

The question now is: how can companies protect themselves - and their customers - from bots and scalpers? Perhaps it's time to ditch the concept of limited editions altogether? Should these products stop being sold online entirely, or is there another way for publishers and manufacturers to defend their communities from this endless cycle?